Derby Barracks/ Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5001766                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks                                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/7/25 0153 hours.

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Coventry

WEATHER: Clear         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Breana Keough

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Routan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: yes

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on VT Route 14 in the town of Coventry. Investigation revealed that Keough crossed the center line, went off the road striking a rock wall which sent her vehicle airborne before landing on the roof. Keough was later transported to North Country Hospital for injuries. Keough was issued multiple tickets for various violations as a result of this crash.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

