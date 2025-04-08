Derby Barracks/ Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5001766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/7/25 0153 hours.
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Coventry
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Breana Keough
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Routan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: yes
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on VT Route 14 in the town of Coventry. Investigation revealed that Keough crossed the center line, went off the road striking a rock wall which sent her vehicle airborne before landing on the roof. Keough was later transported to North Country Hospital for injuries. Keough was issued multiple tickets for various violations as a result of this crash.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
