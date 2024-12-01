Royalton Barracks / Multi- Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 24B2006027
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/1/24 at 1229 hours
STREET: I 89 South
TOWN: Royalton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 22
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brin Shea
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hooksett, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV-4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end (totaled)
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emily Delorie
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear end
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Russell McNally
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Deep River, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/1/24 at approximately 1229 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was notified of a triple motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south at mile marker 22. Investigation revealed the operator, identified as Brin Shea, was travelling south when she looked away from the road and crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Emily Delorie. The vehicle operated by Delorie, then crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Russell McNally. McNally did not suffer any injury. Delorie and Shea were evaluated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.
