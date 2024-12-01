Royalton Barracks / Multi- Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B2006027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/1/24 at 1229 hours

STREET: I 89 South

TOWN: Royalton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 22

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brin Shea

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hooksett, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV-4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end (totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emily Delorie

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear end

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Russell McNally

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Deep River, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor rear end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/1/24 at approximately 1229 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was notified of a triple motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south at mile marker 22. Investigation revealed the operator, identified as Brin Shea, was travelling south when she looked away from the road and crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Emily Delorie. The vehicle operated by Delorie, then crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Russell McNally. McNally did not suffer any injury. Delorie and Shea were evaluated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.