Submit Release
News Search

There were 147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,147 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Multi- Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B2006027                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/24 at 1229 hours

STREET: I 89 South

TOWN: Royalton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 22

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brin Shea

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hooksett, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV-4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end (totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emily Delorie

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear end

INJURIES: Minor

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Russell McNally

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Deep River, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor rear end

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 12/1/24 at approximately 1229 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was notified of a triple motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south at mile marker 22. Investigation revealed the operator, identified as Brin Shea, was travelling south when she looked away from the road and crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Emily Delorie. The vehicle operated by Delorie, then crashed into the vehicle in front of her, operated by Russell McNally. McNally did not suffer any injury. Delorie and Shea were evaluated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Multi- Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more