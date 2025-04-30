Westminster Barracks / LSA and False Reports to LE

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1003000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland            

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/30/2025 at approximately 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamsville Covered Bridge - Dover Road, Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Duty to Stop and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED: Bay Van Nguyen               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Massachusetts

 

VICTIM: Town of Newfane

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/30/2025, at approximately 0814 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks was notified that a large box truck had collided with the Williamsville Covered Bridge, located on Dover Road, Newfane (Windham County), Vermont causing significant damage. The vehicle that caused the damage had fled the scene. The vehicle and operator were subsequently located in Dover, Vermont. The operator was identified as Bay Van Nguyen, 49, of Lowell, Massachusetts. As a result of the investigation, Nguyen was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Duty to Stop, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Nguyen is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/17/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. The Vermont State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Dover Police Department and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles – Enforcement & Safety Divison.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/17/2025

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

