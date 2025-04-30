Westminster Barracks / LSA and False Reports to LE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/30/2025 at approximately 0814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamsville Covered Bridge - Dover Road, Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Duty to Stop and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Bay Van Nguyen
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Massachusetts
VICTIM: Town of Newfane
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/30/2025, at approximately 0814 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks was notified that a large box truck had collided with the Williamsville Covered Bridge, located on Dover Road, Newfane (Windham County), Vermont causing significant damage. The vehicle that caused the damage had fled the scene. The vehicle and operator were subsequently located in Dover, Vermont. The operator was identified as Bay Van Nguyen, 49, of Lowell, Massachusetts. As a result of the investigation, Nguyen was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Duty to Stop, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Nguyen is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/17/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. The Vermont State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Dover Police Department and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles – Enforcement & Safety Divison.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.