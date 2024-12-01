MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving MPD Member

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an MPD member that occurred early Saturday morning.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at approximately 4:18 a.m., an unmarked black 2017 Ford Explorer MPD cruiser being operated by an on-duty Commander was traveling westbound in the 1200 block of Columbia Road Northwest. The cruiser entered the intersection at 13th Street with a solid green traffic signal. As the cruiser entered the intersection, an unregistered 2023 Yamaha XT250 motorcycle, operated by an adult male, was traveling northbound on 13th Street and entered the intersection against a solid red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the drivers’ side of the cruiser.

The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The MPD member was uninjured and immediately called for DC Fire and EMS to respond to the scene. After all lifesaving measures failed, the motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased. Detectives are working to identify the motorcycle operator.

The involved MPD member was not responding to a call at the time of the collision and the cruiser’s emergency equipment was not activated. The involved member has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The incident was not captured on body worn camera.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating this incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24185552

