Cyber Monday Discount on AINOTE Air 2 Smart Notebook

Handwritten notes on an iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2, synced with a smartphone, showcasing its cloud synchronization and handwriting-to-text capabilities.

Experience the future of note-taking with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. This lightweight and versatile digital notepad features a large 8.2-inch display, advanced AI capabilities, and a comfortable writing experience. Perfect for students, professionals, and creatives.

Experience the future of note-taking with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2, shown here with its stylus pen.

AINOTE Air 2: Where paper meets digital power. The AINOTE Air 2 empowers you to write, convert handwriting to text, and sync to your phone, all while working the way you want.

The iFLYTEK AINOTE AIR 2: A slim digital notepad with a paper-like display, stylus, and voice recording features for efficient note-taking.

Never miss a detail with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. This smart notebook allows you to sync your handwritten notes with corresponding audio recordings, ensuring a complete and accurate record of your meetings, lectures, and creative sessions.

AI-powered note-taking with voice-to-text, handwriting conversion, and cloud sync is on sale for Cyber Monday for $439. Available on iFLYTEK.com and Amazon.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iFLYTEK, a global provider of artificial intelligence and speech technology solutions, today announced a Cyber Monday promotion for its AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook. Customers can purchase the device for $439, a 20% discount from its original price of $549.

The AINOTE Air 2 integrates handwriting with AI-powered features:
• Voice-to-Text Transcription: The AINOTE Air 2 accurately transcribes speech using iFLYTEK's speech recognition technology. It supports multiple languages and a multi-user mode.
• Handwriting-to-Text Conversion: The device converts handwritten notes into editable and searchable digital text.
Integrated Audio Recording: Users can synchronize handwritten notes with audio recordings.

Additional features include:
• Organization Tools: Includes features for graphic annotations, schedule management, and report generation.
• Cloud Synchronization: Notes are securely stored and accessible across multiple devices.
• Document Scanner: The built-in DocScan feature digitizes paper documents.

This Cyber Monday offer is available on iFLYTEK's official website and Amazon.

About iFLYTEK
iFLYTEK is a provider of artificial intelligence and speech technology solutions. The company develops products and services for the education, healthcare, and business sectors.

Cyber Monday Discount on AINOTE Air 2 Smart Notebook

