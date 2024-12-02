ICTF Welcomes Nick Tiltman, RGCP as EMEA Membership Director

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is thrilled to announce that Nick Tiltman, one of its founders and a past Chairman, will assume the role of EMEA Membership Director effective December 1, 2024. This milestone coincides with Nick's transition into retirement from his position as Credit Services Director for TD Synnex UK Limited, following a distinguished 40-year career in the credit profession.Nick’s career spans industries including publishing, manufacturing, software, services, and IT distribution. His journey with TD Synnex began as a Credit Controller and saw him rise through the ranks to become Director of Credit for EMEA. In 2007, Nick achieved a historic milestone as the first Credit Manager appointed to the board of a listed company - a testament to his exceptional leadership and expertise in credit management.Aneta Spilman, President of ICTF, expressed the organization’s excitement about Nick’s appointment:"Nick is a very well-known and highly respected credit professional who has played an integral role in the founding and success of ICTF. We are excited and proud to welcome Nick into his new role and look forward to working with him to drive ICTF forward into its next chapter."Reflecting on his new role, Nick shared his passion for ICTF and its mission:"I remember so vividly meeting in New York in a small office above Penn Street Station in July 2010. We were a handful of global credit professionals with a dream to launch a not-for-profit international credit association. We had no members at the time, but our appeal to the credit world to get involved turned that dream into reality. Through pure determination, we held our inaugural European Symposium in Brussels in October 2010, followed by our inaugural U.S. Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida in November of the same year. Both events were a tremendous success, and the rest, as they say, is history!"Nick continued:"Since then, ICTF has gone from strength to strength, attracting credit professionals worldwide and providing our members with education, networking opportunities, accreditations, symposiums, forums, online events, and an ever-growing resource centre. I am absolutely delighted that I will now be able to dedicate more time to the association as EMEA Membership Director.Nick’s appointment marks a significant step forward for ICTF as it approaches its 15th anniversary in 2025. His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly help propel the organization’s mission to empower credit professionals and foster innovation in the field of international credit risk management and trade finance.About ICTF:The International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is the premier independent, not-for-profit, member-led association for international credit and trade finance professionals.Since its founding in 2010, ICTF has become the association of choice and the leading provider of education, training, professional development, networking opportunities, and resources for its global community, continuously reinvesting proceeds into enhancing its services for members.For media inquiries, please contact:Aneta Spilman, CAEICTF Presidentaneta.spilman@ictfworld.org1-410-522-5013International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF)

