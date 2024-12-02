ITE Services Brings New APTO.AI Software Dev Platform to Caribbean Users

Apto.ai handles code generation and security

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITE Services Inc., a Boston, Massachusetts-based technology solutions provider with an 18+ year track record of delivering leading-edge ICT projects across the Caribbean, today announced the launch of its new code-generating enterprise-grade development platform, Apto.ai. This platform empowers technical and non-technical users across the Caribbean to build custom applications rapidly with minimal coding required, enabling faster development cycles and increased business agility.

Apto.ai is an AI-powered engine that handles code generation, verifies security and checks code quality to ensure that it aligns with the latest industry standards. The Apto.ai engine assists technical and non-technical users by ensuring scalability, security and adherence to coding standards.

“The Apto.ai platform provides a user-friendly, UI-based interface that makes it easier for non-technical users to turn business ideas into solutions,” said Girish Pathak, Founder & President of ITE Services. “With just 40 hours of training, any user can build an application without needing to know programming languages or syntax.”

Apto.ai’s platform easily integrates with current software development tools using a specialized third-party API interface. The TAPI module enables developers to link to any RESTful API, submit API contracts and automatically generate back-end and front-end components. This streamlined setup produces complete designs and dashboards without manual code input.

“While Apto.ai’s platform doesn’t directly support existing code checkers, it automates code creation through our engine,” adds Girish Pathak. “If developers have APIs ready, they can integrate them with our tool to produce front-end designs, dashboards or other desired features, all through a no-code experience.”

ITE Services’ first Caribbean customer is more than halfway into a large project. Today, ITE Services is offering the following services across the Caribbean:

• Turnkey solutions

• Dev-platform licenses on attractive terms

• and Solution developers to augment customer IT staff.

Key highlights of the platform include:

• Visual drag-and-drop interface: An intuitive design with visual components allows users to create applications through simple drag-and-drop actions, eliminating the need for complex coding.

• Integration capabilities: Seamless integration with existing systems and data sources to create unified applications.

• AI-assisted development: Leverage artificial intelligence to suggest features, automate repetitive tasks and enhance development efficiency.

• Customers own the source code and are not locked into ITE Services or Apto.ai: Unlike most development platforms, customers can walk away with source code in Java (and family) without any strings attached to ITE Services or Apto.ai.

• Collaboration features: Facilitate collaboration between business users, developers and stakeholders throughout the application development.

Apto.ai also manages version control, deployment and even ongoing maintenance in some cases. Many clients, from real estate and insurance to customer-centric businesses rely on Apto.ai to generate code efficiently without needing an in-house technical team. Large software companies are also leveraging Apto.ai’s capabilities, achieving 60-70% efficiency in code generation. This automation helps businesses save time and resources, and allows them to focus on growth and innovation.

Benefits for businesses include:

• Faster time to market by a factor of 2-4: Quickly develop and deploy applications to meet changing business needs.

• Reduced development costs and TCO: Minimize the need for dedicated developers by enabling citizen developers.

• Increased innovation: Empower diverse teams to create customized solutions aligned with specific business requirements.

• Improved business agility: Respond to market changes and adapt applications rapidly.

• Reduce development errors.

Who should use it? Apto.ai is designed for:

• Professional developers: Leverage the platform to accelerate development. The productivity multipler for professionals is 2x to 9x, which enables them to focus on complex functionalities.

• Business analysts: Build applications to streamline workflows and automate tasks.

• Citizen developers: Non-technical users with business domain expertise who want to create custom applications.

ITE Services and its partners are committed to continuously enhancing Apto.ai with advanced features and functionalities to remain at the forefront of low-code/no-code development technology.

To obtain case studies that measure business/economic results about this new-but-proven technology, and to learn more about ITE Services' new low-code/no-code dev platform, please contact Girish@ITEservices.net or text or WhatsApp at +1 617-281-1919.

