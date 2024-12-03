Quasi Robotics Releases Version 2.1 of Its Software, Delivering Cutting-Edge Features for Enhanced Efficiency

Model C2 AMR Robotic Cart Model C2 COntrol UI Quasi Robotics Logo

Version 2.1 brings a host of powerful new features and enhancements designed to improve user experience, operational efficiency, and navigation capabilities.

Version 2.1 represents a significant leap forward in usability, automation, and safety, delivering on our promise of seamless integration and reliability.” — Tom Dolan

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leader in autonomous cart technology, is excited to announce the release of Version 2.1 of its innovative software. This latest update brings a host of powerful new features and enhancements designed to improve user experience, operational efficiency, and navigation capabilities.“At Quasi Robotics, we are committed to constantly refining our technology to meet the needs of our customers,” said Tom Dolan, Director of Business Development. “Version 2.1 represents a significant leap forward in usability, automation, and safety, delivering on our promise of seamless integration and reliability.”Key Features in Version 2.1• New: Automatic eBrake at Waypoints: Carts now have the ability to automatically engage the eBrake at designated waypoints, enhancing safety during navigation.• New: Copy Area Maps Across Carts: Users can now transfer area maps directly from one cart to another via the cart UI, simplifying setup and deployment.• New: Automatic eBrake on Slopes Over 4 Degrees: Safety is further improved with automatic eBrake activation when navigating inclines greater than 4 degrees.• New: Extra Slow Speed Setting: A new speed setting provides even greater control for precise maneuvering in sensitive environments.• New: Cancel Out of Mapping Mode: Users can now exit Mapping Mode without losing their previously created map, reducing rework and saving time.• New: Support for Model C2 Large: Version 2.1 adds full compatibility for the new Model C2 Large, expanding the range of supported hardware.• New: Online Software Updates on Cart: Software updates can now be applied directly from the cart, eliminating the need for online meetings and manual installations.Enhanced Features in Version 2.1• Redesigned Settings Page: A simplified and intuitive settings page in the C2 UI makes configuration faster and more user-friendly.• Smoother Acceleration and Braking: Improved control algorithms ensure smoother starts and stops, creating a safer and more comfortable user experience.• Optimized Navigation and Maneuverability: Navigation has been fine-tuned for better performance in tight or dynamic environments.• Easier Creation of Virtual Walls: Virtual walls can now be set up more efficiently in Cloud Connect, improving cart path planning.With these updates, Quasi Robotics continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge technology to industries worldwide. Version 2.1 of the software is available now and can be accessed through the online update feature on all supported carts.For more information, visit https://www.quasi.ai or contact info@quasi.aiAbout Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics is a pioneer in autonomous cart technology, providing innovative solutions to transform material handling and automation across industries. With a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Quasi Robotics empowers businesses to operate with unparalleled efficiency and safety.###

