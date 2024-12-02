OpenDNA Expands CardioRisk+ Genetic Testing Panel to Include Obesity Risk

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDNA , a leading provider of advanced genetic testing solutions, today announced the launch of a new genetic test for obesity, which will be added to its comprehensive CardioRisk+ panel. This expansion empowers healthcare providers with valuable insights into an individual’s genetic predisposition to obesity, enabling proactive and personalized prevention strategies.CardioRisk+ is a cutting-edge genetic test designed to assess an individual’s risk for a range of cardiometabolic conditions, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, and now obesity. By identifying genetic variations and clinical information linked to these conditions, CardioRisk+ empowers healthcare providers to make informed decisions and recommend tailored lifestyle modifications and preventive measures.“The addition of obesity risk to our CardioRisk+ panel is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive genetic testing solutions,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO at OpenDNA. “By understanding an individual’s genetic predisposition to obesity, healthcare providers can work with their patients to implement early intervention strategies, such as dietary modifications, increased physical activity, and behavior counseling, to reduce their risk of developing obesity-related health complications. Furthermore, with the advent of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, we believe that in the future, CardioRisk+ obesity information will allow optimizing prescriptions to those that need it most”About OpenDNAOpenDNA is the leading provider of precision medicine AI solutions. It is committed to advancing personalized healthcare through innovative genetic testing solutions. By leveraging the power of genomics and AI, OpenDNA empowers individuals and healthcare providers to make informed decisions and take proactive steps towards optimal health. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Maryland, USA.

