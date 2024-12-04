Kendra Erika to Reach Millions in China with Exclusive Chinese New Year's Greeting

Kendra Erika's latest single, Body Language, will debut in China as part of the 2025 Lunar New Year celebration. Kendra will share a special Happy Chinese New Year message, marking an exciting debut of her music to millions during this festive occasion. Kendra Erika recording her heartfelt New Year's video message, spreading love and positivity to millions as part of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations. Kendra Erika honored as Goodwill Ambassador by Hollywood Global Film Festival® and Shenzhen Fire-Saints Film & Television Culture Co., Ltd., for promoting human well-being and happiness during the 2025 Lunar New Year. Universal Television Second Station (Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, People’s Republic of China), a cornerstone of global broadcasting, plays a key role in the 2025 Lunar New Year celebration, with Kendra Erika as Goodwill Ambassador, reaching audiences in 175 countries. Kendra Erika on set, delivering her special Chinese New Year message, preparing to connect with audiences across China and Asia through her music and inspiring words.

Chart-topping artist will debut her latest single "Body Language" during Chinese New Year festivities.

Kendra’s ability to uplift spirits and promote unity through her music has earned her a special place in the festival’s history.” — Co-founder and CEO Maryanne Lai - Hollywood Global Film Festival®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kendra Erika , the rising American singer-songwriter celebrated for her chart-topping hits like "Self-Control" and her latest single " Body Language ," will soon be extending her voice and message to millions, possibly billions, across China and 175 other Asian-speaking countries.Thanks to a unique opportunity coordinated by Tom Lai, who oversees one of China’s government-operated stations in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Kendra has recorded a special New Year’s greeting that will be broadcast nationally and locally throughout China on Universal Television.This heartfelt message, featuring Kendra introducing herself and sending warm New Year’s wishes, will be played as the ball drops on Chinese New Year, January 29, 2025, coinciding with celebrations in each country, and is slated to reach a massive audience. Following her greeting, viewers can watch the official music video for "Body Language," giving new listeners an immediate connection to her music and establishing her presence in this significant market."My name is Kendra Erika," Kendra will say in her greeting. "I am an American singer and songwriter from Hollywood. You may know me from my five hits on Billboard’s Top Ten, such as 'Self Control,' and my newest song 'Body Language.' I want to wish the world a happy, healthy, and prosperous Chinese New Year – 'the Year of the Snake.' I’m looking forward to amazing adventures in 2025. I hope to see you soon in China as I promote love and peace and foster goodwill through my music. Love you all, and Happy Chinese New Year."This unprecedented opportunity will allow Kendra to be introduced to millions of viewers during one of the most widely celebrated events in the world. By airing alongside New Year’s programming, her message and music video will capitalize on the festive and hopeful spirit of the holiday, building momentum for her expansion into China and across Asia.This collaboration, facilitated by Mr. Lai, aims to lay the groundwork for Kendra’s growing presence in the region and opens doors for further opportunities.To further boost her promotion online, Kendra Erika has been named a Goodwill Ambassador by the Hollywood Global Film Festivaland Shenzhen Fire-Saints Film & Television Culture Co., Ltd., in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to promoting human well-being and happiness through her music. This prestigious honor will be announced during the Lunar New Year 2025 global celebration. Kendra’s dedication to uplifting spirits and promoting the common good has earned her a special place in the festival's history, as acknowledged by Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Maryanne Lai. Her artistry will now resonate worldwide, spotlighting her ability to inspire and unite people through music.Follow Kendra Erika: TikTok: @KendraErika; Instagram: @KendraErika; Facebook: @KendraErikaMusic; Twitter: @KendraErika; YouTube: @KendraErika; Website: https://kendraerika.com/ For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC at (949) 799-8899 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025! Special Message from Kendra Erika.

