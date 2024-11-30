Terry Moving & Storage Hosts Employee Incentive Day, Giving Back with Thousands in Prizes

2024 Employee Incentive Day! 2023 Employee Incentive Day! Terry Moving & Storage awarded Best Movers in Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage recently celebrated its dedicated team in a big way, hosting an Employee Incentive Day that gave away thousands of dollars in prizes, including a 75" flat-screen smart TV, BBQ grill, premium tool sets, portable speakers, and more. The event was a resounding success, designed to thank employees for their hard work and commitment throughout the year.

“From navigating tight schedules to braving all kinds of weather—whether it’s a local move or one that spans the country—our employees give 110% every day,” said founder Mark Terry. “They’re the backbone of everything we do, from coordinating logistics and packing to driving and managing storage. This event was our way of showing just how much we value their dedication.”

The incentive day aligns with the company’s values, underscoring the importance of recognizing team members who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Whether it’s the office staff handling scheduling and accounting, the movers who pack and transport belongings, or the drivers crossing state lines to deliver on promises, every team member plays a vital role.

Terry Moving & Storage chose the end of the year to celebrate its employees because it’s a natural time to reflect on achievements and prepare for the year ahead. In an industry where challenges can range from last-minute moves to extreme weather conditions, recognizing hard work is more than just a kind gesture—it’s a necessity for cultivating a positive workplace culture.

“Employee appreciation isn’t just about the prizes, though they certainly add excitement. It’s about saying, ‘We see you. We value you.’ And there’s no better time to say that than as the year winds down and we prepare for a fresh start,” added Terry.

The event featured fun activities, a catered lunch, and a prize raffle that kept spirits high. Employees shared their excitement and gratitude for the event, noting the sense of camaraderie it fostered.

Terry Moving & Storage employees are known for going above and beyond to make moves seamless for their customers. Whether managing a local apartment move or transporting a family’s belongings across state lines, their attention to detail and dedication ensures customers feel supported every step of the way.

The company’s leadership believes that this same level of care should be reflected in how employees are treated. As one employee noted during the event, “It’s great to feel appreciated, especially when you know how much effort everyone puts in daily.”

For more information, visit Terrymovingoc.com.

About Terry Moving & Storage

Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company based in Orange County, CA, specializing in residential and commercial moves, packing services, and secure storage solutions. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to excellence, Terry Moving & Storage continues to set the bar in the moving industry.

