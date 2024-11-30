Submit Release
Suspect Arrested in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault in Southeast.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the victim reported they confronted an individual that they believed broke a window on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. The suspect then struck the victim repeatedly in the head, causing them to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. The suspect took the victim’s phone and fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 29, 2024, 29-year-old Craig Hunter of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) and Theft Two.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance in this case and their continued partnership.

CCN: 24184275

