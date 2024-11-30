MPD Investigating T Street Northwest Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m., officers responded to the listed location and found an adult male unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead. The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where the cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Tavaughn Norde of Southwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24184810

###