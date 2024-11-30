MPD Makes Three Arrests in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects in a robbery that occurred Thursday evening in Northwest.

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., two suspects approached the victim near the intersection of 16th and Q Streets, Northwest. The suspects assaulted and stole property from the victim. The suspects ran to a waiting vehicle operated by a third suspect and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

Responding officers were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle and located it a short time later. The three suspects ran from the vehicle but were quickly located and placed under arrest. The stolen property and a firearm were recovered.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Previous Hill of Northeast, 19-year-old Maleek Jones of Richmond, Virginia, and 23-year-old Lamont Fleming of no fixed address, were charged with Robbery Force and Violence.

CCN: 24184985

