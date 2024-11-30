MPD Makes Three Arrests in Northwest Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects in a robbery that occurred Thursday evening in Northwest.
On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., two suspects approached the victim near the intersection of 16th and Q Streets, Northwest. The suspects assaulted and stole property from the victim. The suspects ran to a waiting vehicle operated by a third suspect and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.
Responding officers were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle and located it a short time later. The three suspects ran from the vehicle but were quickly located and placed under arrest. The stolen property and a firearm were recovered.
As a result of detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Previous Hill of Northeast, 19-year-old Maleek Jones of Richmond, Virginia, and 23-year-old Lamont Fleming of no fixed address, were charged with Robbery Force and Violence.
CCN: 24184985
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.