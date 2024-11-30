【Celebrate handover anniversary across Macao】MGTO launches promotional webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” tomorrow (1 December)

MACAU, November 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will launch its promotional webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” tomorrow (1 December) to bring into the limelight over 450 special offers of local integrated resort enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. MGTO will promote the new webpage through different channels. Macao residents and visitors can check out these offers on this all-in-one platform. Along with the annual major event Light up Macao 2024, which will soon unfold to dazzle the city for 84 days, and other highlights, the whole city teems with the festive joy of the handover anniversary in December, extending a warm welcome to visitors from worldwide.

Special offers for handover anniversary attract visitors into communities for spending

Various integrated resort enterprises, SMEs and transport service operators have meticulously woven a kaleidoscope of special offers for residents and visitors to share the joy brought by the handover anniversary. The promotional webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” showcases more than 450 special offers on dining, shopping, accommodation, leisure and entertainment as well as admission tickets and more. There are over 280 catering offers, along with 79 shopping offers. Over 360 special offers are presented by local SMEs, to attract consumers into local districts and boost the community tourism and economy.

Webpage debuts on 1 December

The platform “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” (https://macao25offer.macaotourism.gov.mo) will be available between 1 and 31 December.

Quick search with interactive online map

The platform “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” is accessible in a simple and handy design. Users can either search for special offers by category, or insert keywords or businesses’ names in the search engine, to learn more about the businesses and details of their offers. The function of interactive online map is also introduced to the platform, enabling quick search of special offers in the vicinity.

Produce and release promotional video on various platforms

MGTO is promoting the webpage online and offline through different channels such as official platforms on social media in Macao, Hong Kong, Mainland and overseas, newspaper and magazine advertisements, special features, bus advertisements, promotions on radio channel and the “What’s On” publication. A promotional video was produced for release on local TV channels, bus TV, screens at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters and official platforms on social media. Residents and visitors can learn about these special offers conveniently. The Office also provides promotional posters for participating businesses to display for consumers’ recognition.

Colorful offers and events for celebration of handover anniversary

MGTO is gearing up for a string of festivities and events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Different events will unfold successively in December, including Light up Macao 2024 to be unveiled on 7 December and the Fireworks Display in celebration of the Handover Anniversary on 25 December. Different governmental entities, businesses and community organizations are also organizing a diversity of events and activities. In synergy with the kaleidoscope of events, the special offers are showcased on the platform “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” with the hope to promote Macao further as a world centre of tourism and leisure, manifest the unique glamour of “tourism +” and spark greater joy on the handover anniversary.