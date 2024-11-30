Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008031
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/29/24 at approximately 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Kevin Austin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
ACCUSED: Jacob Austin
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on High Street in the Town of Cavendish, VT (Windsor County). Investigation revealed Kevin Austin had assaulted a family member and fled to an address in Ludlow. Troopers were able to locate him and take him into custody for aggravated domestic assault. During the course of the investigation, it was learned another person present at the address in Cavendish had an active warrant for their arrest. Jacob Austin was taken into custody and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 12:30pm (for both accused)
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
