Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1008031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/29/24 at approximately 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Kevin Austin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

ACCUSED: Jacob Austin

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on High Street in the Town of Cavendish, VT (Windsor County). Investigation revealed Kevin Austin had assaulted a family member and fled to an address in Ludlow. Troopers were able to locate him and take him into custody for aggravated domestic assault. During the course of the investigation, it was learned another person present at the address in Cavendish had an active warrant for their arrest. Jacob Austin was taken into custody and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 12:30pm (for both accused)

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.