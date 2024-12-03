'For Danny' Album Produced by Edgardo Cintron & Mike Ian Honors Late Singer/Songwriter Danny DeGennaro with All-Stars
Several Songs from "For Danny" Album being considered for sound tracks for Hollywood Movies”LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, music lovers will be treated to a special album that pays tribute to the late singer/songwriter Danny "Rio" DeGennaro. Titled "For Danny," the album is produced by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian and features all new versions of Danny's music. The album has been released in honor of Danny's legacy and to celebrate his life and contributions to the music industry.
Danny DeGennaro was a beloved musician and songwriter who tragically passed away in 2011. To keep his memory alive, Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian have teamed up to produce "For Danny," an album that showcases Danny's music in a new light. The album features an all-star cast of musicians who have added their own unique touches to the songs, paying homage to Danny's talent and influence.
One of the standout tracks on the album is "Thinking of You," which has caught the attention of movie producers. The emotional and heartfelt song has them salivating for its use in an upcoming movie release. This is a testament to the timeless quality of Danny's music and its ability to resonate with audiences even years after his passing.
Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian have poured their hearts and souls into producing "For Danny," with the goal of honoring Danny's memory and sharing his music with the world. The album is a must-listen for fans of Danny's music and anyone who appreciates great songwriting and musicianship. "For Danny" is a fitting tribute to a talented artist who left a lasting impact on the music industry and will continue to be remembered through his music.
"For Danny" has been released in 2024 and is sure to be a must-have for any music collection. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements on this highly anticipated album.
"I Found Somebody" performed by Kyle Maack
