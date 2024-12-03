'For Danny' Album Produced by Edgardo Cintron & Mike Ian Honors Late Singer/Songwriter Danny DeGennaro with All-Stars

Edgardo Cintron and Inca Band with Kyle Maack

Edgardo Cintron and Inca Band Performing Newtown Theater with Lead Singer Kyle Maack

Kyle Maack on Stage Newtown performing "For Danny" songs

Kyle Maack on Stage Newtown performing "For Danny" songs

Edgardo Cintron and Inca Band performing songs from "For Danny" Newtown Theater PA

Edgardo Cintron and Inca Band performing songs from "For Danny" Newtown Theater PA

Hollywood Movie Aspirations for "For Danny" Music

Several Songs from "For Danny" Album being considered for sound tracks for Hollywood Movies”
— Edward Mero DDF JAM Records
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, music lovers will be treated to a special album that pays tribute to the late singer/songwriter Danny "Rio" DeGennaro. Titled "For Danny," the album is produced by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian and features all new versions of Danny's music. The album has been released in honor of Danny's legacy and to celebrate his life and contributions to the music industry.

Danny DeGennaro was a beloved musician and songwriter who tragically passed away in 2011. To keep his memory alive, Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian have teamed up to produce "For Danny," an album that showcases Danny's music in a new light. The album features an all-star cast of musicians who have added their own unique touches to the songs, paying homage to Danny's talent and influence.

One of the standout tracks on the album is "Thinking of You," which has caught the attention of movie producers. The emotional and heartfelt song has them salivating for its use in an upcoming movie release. This is a testament to the timeless quality of Danny's music and its ability to resonate with audiences even years after his passing.

Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian have poured their hearts and souls into producing "For Danny," with the goal of honoring Danny's memory and sharing his music with the world. The album is a must-listen for fans of Danny's music and anyone who appreciates great songwriting and musicianship. "For Danny" is a fitting tribute to a talented artist who left a lasting impact on the music industry and will continue to be remembered through his music.

"For Danny" has been released in 2024 and is sure to be a must-have for any music collection. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements on this highly anticipated album.

Edgardo Cintron Facebook
DDF JAM PUBLISHING
"Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr ( Book on Danny's Life )

Edward Mero
Danny Degennaro Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

"I Found Somebody" performed by Kyle Maack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'For Danny' Album Produced by Edgardo Cintron & Mike Ian Honors Late Singer/Songwriter Danny DeGennaro with All-Stars

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Edward Mero
Danny Degennaro Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
Company/Organization
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
757 Se 17 Street
Fort Lauderdale, Pennsylvania, 33316
United States
+1 954-227-8186
Visit Newsroom
About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

More From This Author
'For Danny' Album Produced by Edgardo Cintron & Mike Ian Honors Late Singer/Songwriter Danny DeGennaro with All-Stars
Danny DeGennaro Records Releases Hit Song Originally Hailed by Michael Jackson's Manager, Performed by Gabrielle Howarth
Kingfish Band Honors Late Member Danny DeGennaro with New Album Performance
View All Stories From This Author