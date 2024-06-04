Kingfish Band Honors Late Member Danny DeGennaro with New Album Performance

About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.