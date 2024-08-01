Danny DeGennaro Records Releases Hit Song Originally Hailed by Michael Jackson's Manager, Performed by Gabrielle Howarth

Soundplex Music and Art Complex video shoot Gab Howarth & Edgardo Cintron (percussion) Gabrielle Howarth recording Bye Bye Baby at the Soundplex Music and Art Complex NJ Mike Ian ( guitar) Gabrielle Howarth (Lead vocal) Soundplex Music and Art Complex Pennsauken New Jersey

"Bye Bye Baby" is sure to be nominated for Song of the year 2025 Grammy Winner

"Bye Bye Baby" is a timeless song enjoyed by all generations.” — Edward Mero DDF JAM Publishing

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Danny DeGennaro Foundation (DDF) is proud to announce the re-release of a hit song that was originally hailed by Michael Jackson's manager as a potential chart-topper. The song, now performed by 31-year-old singer/songwriter/actress Gabrielle Howarth, has been making waves in the music industry since its release. Produced by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian, the song is sure to be in the running for the "Song of the Year 2025."Gabrielle Howarth has been performing and entertaining audiences since the young age of 5. With her powerful and soulful voice, she has captured the hearts of many and has become widely known for her talent. Her rendition of the hit song, originally written by Danny DeGennaro, has brought a new level of energy and emotion to the already popular track.The song, released by DDF Jam publishing, has received rave reviews from music critics and fans alike. With its catchy melody and powerful lyrics, it has become an instant favorite among listeners. The re-release of this hit song is a testament to the timeless quality of Danny DeGennaro's music and the talent of Gabrielle Howarth.The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late musician and songwriter, Danny DeGennaro. Through the re-release of this hit song, the foundation hopes to introduce a new generation to his music and continue to honor his contributions to the music industry. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the foundation encourages everyone to listen and support the talented Gabrielle Howarth.

Bye Bye Baby Performed by Gabrielle Howarth at the Iconic Soundplex Music and Art Complex Pennsauken New Jersey