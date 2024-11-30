State Council appoints principal officials and Prosecutor-General of sixth-term Government

MACAU, November 30 - The State Council has today announced the appointment of principal officials and Prosecutor-General to serve in the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Basic Law of the MSAR and following nominations by the sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

The newly appointed officials for the sixth-term Government are:

Mr Cheong Weng Chon serves as the Secretary for Administration and Justice.

Mr Tai Kin Ip serves as the Secretary for Economy and Finance.

Mr Wong Sio Chak serves as the Secretary for Security.

Ms O Lam serves as the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

Mr Tam Wai Man serves as the Secretary for Transport and Public Works.

Ms Ao Ieong Seong serves as the Commissioner Against Corruption.

Ms Ao Ieong U serves as the Commissioner of Audit.

Mr Leong Man Cheong serves as the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service.

Mr Adriano Marques Ho serves as the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service.

Mr Chan Tsz King serves as the Prosecutor-General.

The sixth-term Government will be inaugurated on 20 December 2024.

The sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will hold Sunday (1 December) at 10am a press conference at the Government Headquarters. The newly appointed principal officials and the Public Prosecutor-General will also join the session.