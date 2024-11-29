WSA Reminds Public to Verify Ice Thickness this Winter

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 29, 2024

With colder temperatures arriving and ice beginning to form on our waterbodies across the province, Water Security Agency (WSA) is reminding the public about ice safety. Ice does not freeze at a uniform thickness and its strength can vary considerably from one area to another. The date that ice becomes safe at a particular site varies from year to year, requiring the verification of the thickness each year as opposed to relying on past experiences.

As a guideline, you need at least 10 cm (four inches) of ice to walk on, 20 cm (eight inches) to drive a snowmobile or ATV on, 30 cm (12 inches) to drive a car or light truck on, and more than 30 cm (12 inches) to support a heavy truck.

Be aware that any activity on ice has risks and guidelines are provided to help individuals make a decision about whether to venture onto the ice. Thickness is just one consideration when evaluating ice safety. Clear, hard ice is the only ice recommended for travel.

Also avoid ice that:

looks slushy;

has thawed, then froze again;

is near moving water;

is layered, caused by sudden temperature changes; or

has structures on it, such as pressure ridges.

Ice thickness can be unpredictable and difficult to assess at times. To be sure, always check the ice thickness before you travel on it.

