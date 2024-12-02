Meow Wolf Adds Houston Location to List of Certified Autism Centers, Creates Inclusive Options at All Exhibitions

Meow Wolf Houston - Radio Tave—a community radio station that spans dimensions—is the fifth and newest Meow Wolf location.

This recognition reflects our dedication to creating spaces where every visitor can explore, connect, and be inspired by the transformative power of art.” — Meow Wolf Houston General Manager Gil Perez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly-opened Meow Wolf in Houston, Texas receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards™ (IBCCES). This designation is provided to organizations where at least 80% of front-facing staff have completed an autism-specific training and certification process, ensuring they are equipped with the resources and knowledge to best support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation is a meaningful step in ensuring our Houston exhibition can be enjoyed by all who walk through its doors,” says Meow Wolf Houston General Manager Gil Perez. “This recognition reflects our dedication to creating spaces where every visitor can explore, connect, and be inspired by the transformative power of art.”

In addition to the certification, IBCCES conducted an onsite review of the new location to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to enhance the experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“We are honored that Meow Wolf’s Houston location has joined Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Denver, and Grapevine as Certified Autism Centers™. By ensuring that autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors can fully enjoy the immersive and magical experience Meow Wolf has to offer, they are setting a new standard for excellence,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf is much more than your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades, including Time Out's #1 Immersive Experience in the US (2023), Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies (2024, 2022 and 2020), and USA Today's Top 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences (2022), Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. They are distinct in their collaboration with hundreds of visionary artists who infuse creativity into every Meow Wolf experience. The journey began with the THEA Award-winning House Of Eternal Return in Santa Fe (2016), a mystery house with hidden passages and mesmerizing art exhibits. In Las Vegas, Omega Mart (2021) presented a surreal grocery store experience. Denver's Convergence Station (2021) appeared as a maximalist architectural marvel linking four alien worlds. Meow Wolf unveiled Webby Award-winning The Real Unreal (2023) in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Meow Wolf’s fifth and newest location Radio Tave, a community radio station that spans dimensions, opened on Halloween of 2024 in Houston, with their sixth location opening in Los Angeles in 2026. As a certified B-Corporation, Meow Wolf leads in themed entertainment, innovating and celebrating human imagination. All are invited to join a journey that defies convention, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



