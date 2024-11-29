chengyu11 chengyu002

The 3rd Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference Kicked Off.

BEIJING, BEIING, CHINA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 28, the 3rd Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference was successfully held in Beijing , China. The conference themed “Unite to Achieve More, Move Towards the ‘New’ ” emphasized the close ties between Sichuan and Chongqing and a wonderful "tale of two cities" in the western region in the new era. It aimed to promote new investment opportunities in the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle globally and to outline a new chapter of collaborative development between the two regions.The relevant officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the National Bureau of Statistics attended the event, along with officials from the governments of Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, who also delivered speeches.During the promotion conference, the investment promotion departments of Sichuan and Chongqing jointly introduced investment opportunities in areas such as smart connected new energy vehicles, high-end equipment, technological innovation, electronic information, biomedicine, and new materials. Additionally, the Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu New Area was presented for investment cooperation.Keynote speeches were addressed by Giovanni, Chairman of the Board of Eni Group in China, Chen Enzhi, Vice President of Huafeng Group, Xie Yanqi, Vice President of STMicroelectronics, and Zhong Lizhao, Vice President of the China Young Entrepreneurs Association, founder and Chairman of Yongdao Holdings Group respectively.Combined with the industrial foundation of Chengdu and Chongqing, the two regions released the "Investment Project List of 'Dual Cities, Dual Hundreds' in the Chengdu-Chongqing Area" and held a signing ceremony for project cooperation agreements, facilitating the implementation of a number of major projects with competitiveness and driving potential.The conference was attended by more than 130 heads of well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, business associations, and foreign institutions, as well as relevant departments of Sichuan and Chongqing and their representative offices in Beijing, officials from 15 cities in Sichuan, 27 districts (counties) in Chongqing, five national new areas including the Tianfu New Area in Sichuan, the Liangjiang New Area in Chongqing, and relevant officials in charge of the regional development and functional platforms of 10 adjacent areas in Sichuan and Chongqing .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.