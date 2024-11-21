Autumn Scenery at Fairy Pool Autumn Scenery at Jiawuhai Autumn Scenery in Jiuzhaigou Scenic Area

Jiuzhaigou County: Establishing a New Height for International Ecological and Cultural Tourism.

ABA, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --On November 19, Jiuzhaigou County in Aba Prefecture held a press conference announcing its overall objective for the construction of an "International Ecological and Cultural Tourism Destination." The county clearly proposed a "135" development goal, which includes one overall objective, three strategic positions, and five construction achievements. Wang Jian, the County Governor, elaborated on the implementation plan at the conference.To realize this grand blueprint, Jiuzhaigou County will adopt four major initiatives: gradually promoting the upgrading of tourism attractions across the region, creating diverse and high-quality cultural and tourism products, improving the full chain of services for "food, accommodation, travel, shopping, and entertainment," and working to enhance Jiuzhaigou's international recognition and influence. By deeply exploring cultural and tourism resources and broadening the openness framework, Jiuzhaigou County aims to continuously innovate in cultural and tourism consumption scenarios, formats, and models to optimize the layout of the international ecological and cultural tourism destination.In recent years, Jiuzhaigou County has relied on the achievements of the "Two Mountains" practice innovation base and its status as a national demonstration county for ecological civilization construction to actively explore the "Jiuzhai Model" of transforming "lucid waters and lush mountains" into "invaluable assets," laying a solid foundation for green development transformation. Zong Lin, director of the Ecological Environment Protection Center of Jiuzhaigou County, shared experiences in ecological civilization construction at the conference, emphasizing the "Ecological+" concept, which integrates ecological protection with economic and social development, promoting the coordinated development of ecological agriculture, green industry, and comprehensive tourism. Currently, Jiuzhaigou County has one 5A-level, two 4A-level, and five 3A-level scenic spots, with over 1,000 varieties of cultural and creative products.In addition, Jiuzhaigou County focuses on the comprehensive governance of mountains, waters, forests, fields, lakes, grasslands, and sands, progressing in environmental management and ecological protection and restoration, continuously optimizing the living environment, and enhancing the happiness of the people. Since the beginning of this year, the tourism market in Jiuzhaigou has seen a strong recovery, with tourist reception reaching a historic high two months ahead of schedule. To ensure the healthy development of the tourism market, Jiuzhaigou County has established a joint law enforcement mechanism for strict supervision of travel-related enterprises, significantly improving the order of the tourism market and ensuring that every visitor can enjoy a safe and satisfying trip.

