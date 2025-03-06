Sichuan Qianwei: Taking a Steam Train to Spring

xiaohuoche1 xiaohuoche2 yingtaoyuan

At the beginning of March, the Jiayang steam train in Qianwei County, Sichuan province, started the journey of the 2025 spring travel special train.

LESHAN CITY, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the beginning of March, the Jiayang steam train in Qianwei County, Sichuan province, started the journey of the 2025 spring travel special train. As one of the few remaining narrow-gauge steam trains in the world, it shuttles through a sea of golden rapeseed fields, and the cloud-like flower clusters of the sea of cherry flowers in the modern agricultural Industrial Park of Crystal Cherry, together drawing a unique picture of spring.In the previous mining area of Bajiaogou, there is a small train that has been running since 1958, and its track width is only 762 mm. The train makes a round trip four times a day from Yuejin Station to Huangcunjing. Whenever the train starts, the white steam intertwines with the rape fields of Duanjiawan, attracting many photography enthusiasts to wait here with telephoto lenses to capture the fascinating moment.About 10 kilometers away from the small train, lies the Qianwei Crystal Cherry Modern Agricultural Industrial Park, where there are 3,500 acres of cherry blossoms, like snow covered with spring sunshine. The trees are crowded with white petals, floating like clouds. When the breeze blow, the petals sway gently like broken jade, and the air is filled with a rich sweet fragrance. Walking in the sea of flowers, the clothes are stained with the fragrance of flowers, as if stepping into a never-ending spring snow feast. (Written by Li Shuang)

