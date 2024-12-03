Nancy Pusateri, A Trauma Survivor, Shares Her Story in Recently Launched Debut Book

NORTH OLMSTED, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Pusateri, a courageous author, life coach, and trauma survivor, has bravely shared her journey through childhood abuse in her powerful new book, Rising Up. Nancy offers a raw and honest account of her experiences having suffered abuse at the hands of her father at a very young age.Rising Up is a message of hope for anyone who has faced similar struggles. Nancy's story sheds light on the emotional and physical scars left by trauma, as she reveals how it can change a person forever. The book opens by tracing her family’s migration from Greece to the United States, and sets the stage for the painful journey that follows.When asked why she felt compelled to share her story, Nancy stated, "I have endured abusive behavior from none other than those meant to protect me from the world's harm—my father. I’m penning this book to share my struggles and pain, and I know there are countless others who have suffered similarly. This book is dedicated to them, a testament to my understanding of their fears and longing for a better life, even when hope seems distant."Nancy’s narrative begins with what appears to be a normal childhood, but soon things go downhill when her family moves to a new home. It is here that the dark undercurrents of her family life emerge, revealing a father who abuses his authority and a mother whose silence deepens Nancy's isolation.Rising Up is now available for purchase on Amazon , providing hope and understanding to those who have experienced trauma.About the AuthorNancy Pusateri is an author and also a life coach dedicated to helping others heal. As a mother of three, she is grateful for the love and support of her husband, which has played a crucial role in her healing journey. Today, she stands for her resilience, and uses her story to inspire and uplift others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.