Cloud Storage Manager Now Available for Free: Simplifying Azure Storage Management for All

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmiKar Software is thrilled to announce that Cloud Storage Manager , our leading solution for managing Azure cloud storage, is now available at no cost. Effective immediately, users can take advantage of all the features that Cloud Storage Manager offers—without any charges or restrictions.Cloud Storage Manager empowers businesses to analyze, manage, and optimize their Azure storage environments with ease. Our software helps you gain insights into storage consumption, reclaim wasted resources, and reduce your cloud storage costs—all in a simple and intuitive interface. Previously available under a paid license, we are now making this solution freely available to everyone to help businesses of all sizes better manage their Azure investments.Mark Smith, CEO of SmiKar Software, stated: "We understand the challenges faced by many organizations in navigating the complexity of cloud storage costs. By offering Cloud Storage Manager for free, we aim to make cloud management accessible to everyone and empower users to optimize their Azure resources effectively."With Cloud Storage Manager, users can:Analyze Azure Blob, File, and Disk Storage Usage Easily: Cloud Storage Manager offers comprehensive analysis tools that allow users to monitor their Azure Blob, File, and Disk Storage usage in detail. It provides intuitive visualizations that break down storage consumption by type, allowing IT teams to quickly see where resources are being used. By identifying which blobs or files are taking up the most space, users can make informed decisions about how to manage their data effectively. The detailed analysis also enables users to determine which files are being accessed frequently and which are not, making it easier to decide which data to archive, delete, or keep live.Identify Unused or Redundant Storage to Lower Costs: Cloud Storage Manager provides advanced capabilities to identify unused or redundant storage that often leads to unnecessary costs. Many organizations accumulate data over time without clear visibility into what is still needed and what is no longer in use. Cloud Storage Manager scans your Azure storage and flags unused blobs, files, and disks, allowing you to take action to delete or archive them. By proactively identifying this unused data, businesses can significantly reduce their cloud expenditure, freeing up budget for more critical needs.Track Storage Growth Trends and Forecast Future Needs: One of the key features of Cloud Storage Manager is its ability to track storage growth trends over time. The software provides historical data that shows how your storage usage has evolved, enabling users to understand their growth patterns. This feature is invaluable for capacity planning and budgeting, as it allows organizations to predict future storage requirements and avoid unexpected costs. With these insights, IT teams can take preemptive action, such as optimizing current storage or provisioning additional space in advance.Reclaim Wasted Space for Better Optimization: Cloud Storage Manager helps businesses reclaim wasted space by identifying and removing redundant or outdated data. It provides automated suggestions for optimization, helping users to quickly locate and eliminate unnecessary storage consumption. Whether it’s large, outdated files that are no longer needed, or redundant copies of data that have been left behind, Cloud Storage Manager makes it easy to clean up your Azure storage environment. This not only reduces costs but also ensures that your cloud environment remains efficient and easy to manage.Cloud Storage Manager provides deep insights specifically into Azure Blob and File Storage. Azure Blob Storage is commonly used for storing large amounts of unstructured data, such as images, videos, backups, and logs. Managing this type of storage effectively can be a complex task, especially as data volumes grow. Cloud Storage Manager offers detailed visibility into Blob Storage, allowing users to understand how their blobs are being utilized. It helps identify which blobs are stale, which are consuming the most space, and which can be archived or deleted to optimize storage use.For Azure File Storage, Cloud Storage Manager delivers similar capabilities, helping businesses to track the usage of file shares, identify underutilized resources, and manage their data more effectively. Azure File Storage is often used for lifting and shifting on-premises applications to the cloud that require file storage, and maintaining these file shares without proper visibility can lead to significant inefficiencies. Cloud Storage Manager ensures that users have a clear view of their file storage, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to optimize their storage environment.Cloud Storage Manager is designed with simplicity in mind, providing a user-friendly interface that requires no specialized training. Users can easily navigate through the various features, generate reports, and take action on the insights provided. The solution also integrates seamlessly with Azure, ensuring that users can start optimizing their storage without any complex setup processes.Moreover, Cloud Storage Manager helps IT professionals and organizations adopt best practices in storage management. By using the insights provided by the tool, users can implement data retention policies, identify data that should be archived, and ensure that their Azure storage environment is aligned with their organizational needs and compliance requirements. This level of control over data management is crucial for organizations aiming to maintain a lean and cost-efficient cloud environment.Cloud Storage Manager is an essential tool for IT professionals and organizations looking to efficiently manage their cloud storage without needing to invest in costly tools or additional resources. Whether you are a small business just getting started with Azure, or a large enterprise with complex storage needs, Cloud Storage Manager provides the insights and tools necessary to take control of your cloud storage and optimize it for cost efficiency and performance.With Cloud Storage Manager now available for free, we are removing the barriers to effective cloud storage management. We believe that by empowering users with the right tools, they can achieve better outcomes, reduce costs, and make the most out of their Azure investments. Join the growing community of users who are taking control of their cloud storage with Cloud Storage Manager—now available at zero cost.

