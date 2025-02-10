SmiKar Announces Powerful New Squirrel Features

User Initiated Archiving User Retore Button Squirrel Dashboard

Squirrel now offers Restore and Archive Buttons in SharePoint, giving users full control to easily manage, archive, and restore files without IT delays

With the Restore and Archive Buttons in SharePoint, we’re empowering users to manage their own files easily and efficiently without waiting for IT processes.” — Mark Smith

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmiKar Software, the creators of Squirrel – the leading SharePoint archiving and data rehydration solution – today announced the launch of two powerful new features: the Restore Button and Archive Button, seamlessly integrated directly within the SharePoint user interface. These enhancements revolutionize SharePoint file management by empowering users with unprecedented control over their data, eliminating reliance on IT intervention and predefined lifecycle policies.Taking Control of Your SharePoint Data: Introducing the Restore ButtonThe Restore Button allows end users to restore their archived SharePoint files with just one click. By bringing this functionality into the familiar SharePoint environment, Squirrel makes the restoration process fast, intuitive, and efficient.This is just another way that users can get their data back quickly, ensuring they have multiple options for restoring files when needed—whether through the SharePoint UI, automated processes, or support from IT. Flexibility and ease of access are at the core of Squirrel’s mission to simplify SharePoint file management.On-Demand Archiving: The Power of the Archive ButtonComplementing the Restore Button is the newly introduced Archive Button, which gives users the ability to archive files on-demand. This groundbreaking feature breaks free from the limitations of traditional, policy-driven archiving. Users now have the flexibility to proactively manage their storage by archiving rarely accessed files as needed, optimizing storage costs and improving overall SharePoint performance. This granular control allows users to tailor their archiving strategy to their specific needs and workflows.Key Benefits: A New Era of SharePoint File ManagementUnparalleled Ease of Use: Integrated directly within the SharePoint UI, the Restore and Archive Buttons require no additional software or training, ensuring a seamless user experience.Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity: By empowering users to manage their own files, Squirrel significantly reduces the burden on IT teams, freeing them up for more strategic initiatives. This self-service approach also accelerates access to archived data, boosting user productivity.Unprecedented Control and Flexibility: Users gain complete control over their SharePoint data, deciding when to archive and restore files based on their individual requirements. This empowers them to optimize storage, improve organization, and streamline their workflows.Cost Optimization: Intelligent archiving helps organizations reduce storage costs by efficiently managing data and minimizing the need for expensive storage upgrades.Improved SharePoint Performance: By archiving infrequently used files, Squirrel helps maintain optimal SharePoint performance, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.Executive Insight:“With these new features, Squirrel is transforming SharePoint file management,” said Mark [Last Name], CEO of SmiKar Software. “We believe in putting the power back in the hands of the users. The Restore and Archive Buttons provide the flexibility and control users need to manage their data effectively, without being constrained by rigid policies or IT bottlenecks. This is a significant step forward in our mission to simplify IT processes and enhance the user experience.”Availability:The Restore and Archive Buttons are available now as part of the Squirrel solution. Existing Squirrel customers can upgrade to the latest version to take advantage of these new featuresAbout SmiKar Software:SmiKar Software is committed to developing innovative software solutions that simplify IT management and empower users. Squirrel, our flagship product, is a testament to this commitment, providing organizations with a powerful and easy-to-use solution for optimizing SharePoint storage and data management. We strive to create tools that are not only effective but also intuitive and user-friendly, enabling organizations to maximize their IT investments and improve overall productivity.

