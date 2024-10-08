SmiKar Unveils Enhanced SharePoint Storage Explorer with Advanced Analytics and New Squirrel Features for Cost Savings

SharePoint Storage Explorer Consumption Chart SmiKar Logo SharePoint Storage Reports

New updates to SharePoint Storage Explorer allow businesses insights into data usage, helping them optimize their SharePoint Online storage and reduce costs.

With enhanced analytics in SharePoint Storage Explorer and Squirrel's advanced archiving features, organizations can cut SharePoint storage costs while maintaining security and compliance.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmiKar Software is pleased to announce the latest updates to SharePoint Storage Explorer, a free tool that empowers organizations to gain deeper insights into their SharePoint Online storage . The newest enhancements allow users to thoroughly analyze their storage usage, giving them detailed visibility into how much data is being stored and where potential optimizations can be made.With the enhanced reporting features, SharePoint Storage Explorer enables businesses to visualize data usage across all their SharePoint sites, helping them identify inefficiencies and areas where storage can be reduced. By offering actionable insights and easy-to-understand analytics, the tool simplifies the often-complex task of tracking storage consumption, making it easier for organizations to optimize their storage allocation and save on unnecessary costs.Moreover, SharePoint Storage Explorer provides users with a breakdown of their data, allowing them to see which departments or projects are consuming the most storage. This level of transparency gives organizations the power to make data-driven decisions and implement strategies that align with their budgetary and operational goals.In addition to these updates, Squirrel, SmiKar’s automated archiving solution for SharePoint Online, delivers significant cost-saving potential by allowing businesses to set customizable lifecycle policies. These policies can be based on a document’s last modified or last accessed date, enabling businesses to archive older or less frequently accessed documents, freeing up space in SharePoint without the need for manual intervention.Squirrel’s archiving features can be tailored to meet the needs of diverse organizations. Whether it's automatically archiving documents that haven’t been used in years or maintaining access to frequently modified files, Squirrel empowers companies to reduce their SharePoint storage costs while ensuring that critical data remains available when needed.Furthermore, the latest update to Squirrel includes full support for Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) labels, allowing organizations to configure the tool to ignore documents based on their sensitivity classifications. This ensures that storage optimization efforts are conducted in line with security and compliance requirements, giving organizations the flexibility to manage their data while maintaining adherence to privacy and protection standards.To help organizations understand the financial benefits of implementing these archiving policies, SmiKar has developed a Squirrel cost calculator, which provides a straightforward estimate of the potential savings. This easy-to-use tool offers insights into how much storage can be reduced and how organizations can cut costs without sacrificing data accessibility. AI-Driven Lifecycle Policies : The Future of Storage OptimizationLooking ahead, SmiKar is already working on the next generation of lifecycle management for Squirrel, incorporating AI-driven policies to further streamline storage optimization. This AI-powered functionality will enable organizations to set high-level storage goals, such as maintaining a specific percentage of available storage, and let the AI automatically adjust archiving policies to meet those objectives. By analyzing usage patterns and file behaviors, the AI will ensure that only the least important documents are archived, keeping costs low without compromising performance or access to important data.This upcoming feature promises to make managing SharePoint storage even more efficient, allowing organizations to avoid unnecessary storage purchases and focus on using their resources wisely. The AI will automatically handle the complexities of lifecycle management, making it a seamless experience for administrators.Squirrel and SharePoint Storage Explorer together present a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to reduce storage costs, optimize data management, and ensure compliance with modern data protection standards.To learn more about SharePoint Storage Explorer, Squirrel, and other products offered by SmiKar Software, visit www.smikar.com

