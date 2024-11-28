Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B2005927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/28/24 at 0205 hours
STREET: VT Route 66
TOWN: Randolph
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hailie R. Lord
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Suspected Minor
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were notified by passerby motorists of a to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 66 near I-89 Exit 4 in the town of Randolph. Troopers arrived on scene and located a Toyota Rav4 off of the roadway. The operator was located nearby and treated at Gifford Medical Center for suspicion of minor injuries. While interviewing the operator, Hailie Lord (23) of Bethel, VT, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Lord received a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 22, 2025 to answer to the charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 at 0830
MUG SHOT: Not available.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
