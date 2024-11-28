Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B2005927                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/24 at 0205 hours

STREET: VT Route 66

TOWN: Randolph

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hailie R. Lord

AGE: 23   

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Suspected Minor

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were notified by passerby motorists of a to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 66 near I-89 Exit 4 in the town of Randolph. Troopers arrived on scene and located a Toyota Rav4 off of the roadway. The operator was located nearby and treated at Gifford Medical Center for suspicion of minor injuries. While interviewing the operator, Hailie Lord (23) of Bethel, VT, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Lord received a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 22, 2025 to answer to the charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.


 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 at 0830

MUG SHOT: Not available.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

Legal Disclaimer:

