Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B2005927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/28/24 at 0205 hours

STREET: VT Route 66

TOWN: Randolph

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hailie R. Lord

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Suspected Minor

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were notified by passerby motorists of a to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 66 near I-89 Exit 4 in the town of Randolph. Troopers arrived on scene and located a Toyota Rav4 off of the roadway. The operator was located nearby and treated at Gifford Medical Center for suspicion of minor injuries. While interviewing the operator, Hailie Lord (23) of Bethel, VT, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Lord received a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 22, 2025 to answer to the charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 at 0830

MUG SHOT: Not available.

