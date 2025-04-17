St. Johnsbury Barracks / DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2025 @ 2345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 130 NB

VIOLATION: DLS / VCOR

ACCUSED: Andrew Baird

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/25 at approximately 2345 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for multiple observed violations. The operated was identified as Baird. Investigation revealed that Baird was operating with a criminally suspended license as well as violating active conditions of release. Baird was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Baird was released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.