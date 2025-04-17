St. Johnsbury Barracks / DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2025 @ 2345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 130 NB
VIOLATION: DLS / VCOR
ACCUSED: Andrew Baird
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/16/25 at approximately 2345 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for multiple observed violations. The operated was identified as Baird. Investigation revealed that Baird was operating with a criminally suspended license as well as violating active conditions of release. Baird was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Baird was released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
