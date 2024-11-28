$2.8 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Paid to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 28, 2024

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided $2.8 million in charitable gaming grants in the second quarter of 2024-25, benefiting more than 1,400 groups and organizations across the province.

"Our government is committed to ensuring that communities across Saskatchewan share in the benefits from gaming," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "Hundreds of charitable and nonprofit groups throughout the province receive these funds every year, and we encourage more groups to apply."

The Kiwanis Club of Swift Current is one of the recipients of these grants. They hold several fundraisers every year, including 50/50 ticket sales and other lotteries.

"We are ecstatic to see a charitable gaming grant sent to our club following these events," Kiwanis Club of Swift Current Treasurer Courtney Stewart said."The grant money we receive goes directly back into our community through our support of groups like the Family Resource Center, SaskAbilities, Southwest Homes, the Newcomer Welcome Center, and more."

Grants were paid to charitable groups and organizations in more than 280 Saskatchewan communities. More than $627,000 was paid to groups in Saskatoon and more than $524,000 was paid to groups in Regina.

Groups in other regions also received funding, including:

Prince Albert and area received more than $357,000;

Humboldt, Melfort and area received more than $142,000;

Weyburn, Estevan and area received nearly $130,000;

Meadow Lake and area received more than $121,000;

Swift Current and area received nearly $106,000; and

Yorkton, Melville and area received nearly $81,000.

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, up to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here. (https://www.slga.com/permits-and-licences/charitable-gaming).

