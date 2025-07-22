Saskatchewan Invests Over $800,000 In Housing and Supports for Women Leaving Custody

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 21, 2025

A new multi-year agreement with Elizabeth Fry Society.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $280,000 annually from 2025 to 2028 into the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan to support the delivery of the Wikowin Supportive Housing Program. This program will help ensure that women leaving custody or under community supervision have access to safe, affordable housing and the supports they need to successfully reintegrate into the community.

"Reintegration is not easy, but it is possible with the right supports. Without a safe place to go, many individuals risk falling back into the justice system," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod K.C said. "Through this investment, the Elizabeth Fry Society will help give women the footing they need to move forward and avoid returning to custody, which ultimately contributes to safer communities across the province."

As part of this program, Elizabeth Fry Society will provide consistent supervision of women residing at the property and provide a range of wraparound services, including addictions services, income assistance and where appropriate, family reunification. By targeting key risk factors and preparing participants for independent living, the program aims to reduce recidivism and promote successful reintegration.

"This funding will allow us to provide safe, supportive housing for women leaving custody, women who deserve an opportunity to make meaningful change for themselves and their future," Elizabeth Fry Society Executive Director Nicole Obrigavitch said. "We are grateful for this partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, which reflects a shared commitment to doing things differently and supporting pathways to stability and healing."

This agreement builds on the province's continued work with the Elizabeth Fry Society, including a separate $330,000 two-year investment announced last year to expand their presence in women's correctional facilities to deliver culturally appropriate programs and supports to help clients succeed in their communities. The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to strengthening the justice system's efficiency through initiatives and collaborations like these.

