Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Cooperation: AI Master Class – Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence for Global Impact

28 November 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - Responsible AI governance is essential to maximize the benefits of digital technologies and leave no one behind – this was the message highlighted at the UNITAR AI Strategy Master Class “Leading the AI Revolution – Strategy, Innovation, and Global Impact”, held for diplomatic representatives in Geneva on 24-25 October 2024 at the Palais des Nations.

The UNITAR AI Master Class brought together diverse diplomatic representatives to explore how to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in global decision-making for a more equitable future. Digital innovation offers unprecedented opportunities to unlock shared prosperity, but technological advancements alone do not guarantee a sustainable and equitable future. The 2-day workshop served as a platform to discuss the profound implications of AI on governance, development and innovation, focusing on ways to ensure that the benefits of AI are accessible to all.

The UNITAR Master Class focused on the Pact of the Future core principles of science, technology, innovation and digital cooperation. It addressed global priorities to build the capacities of individuals and institutions to close digital divides, enable equal access to AI tools, and foster innovation, particularly in underserved communities. Through discussions on AI governance and digital equity, participants explored actionable strategies to address digital divides and promote sustainable innovation.

In line with the Pact of the Future priority for ‘Science technology innovation, and digital cooperation’ and its Global Digital Compact, the Master Class underscored the importance of grounding AI advancements in multilateralism through international collaboration and capacity-building. It reflects UNITAR’s commitment to leveraging science and technology for shared prosperity and sustainable development across the world.