CIFAL Philippines Launches the 2025 Professional Course on Global Migration (PCGM)

10 July 2025, Quezon City, Philippines - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in the Philippines of UNITAR - CIFAL Philippines, hosted by the University of the Philippines, has launched the 2025 edition of the Professional Course on Global Migration (PCGM).

Launched in 2019, the Professional Course on Global Migration (PCGM) is now entering its seventh batch in 2025, reflecting its continued relevance and growing impact among migration practitioners globally. Delivered entirely online, the course consists of 22 short sessions over 14 weeks. It emphasises practical engagement through a capstone project. An independent or team-based initiative, guided by a mentor, that serves as a seed project which may lead to the development of programs or policies on migration and development or migration governance.

Designed to address the complexities of modern migration governance, the PCGM takes a comprehensive and pragmatic approach, closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5, Gender Equality; SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth; and SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities; as well as the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM). The course also directly responds to Target 10.7 of the 2030 Agenda, which promotes well-managed, rights-based migration policies.

Learning is enriched through lectures, roundtable discussions, learner-led plenaries, group workshops, webinars, and a capstone project—a mentored initiative designed to translate learning into tangible, real-world policy or programmatic impact.

