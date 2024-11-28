PM Lawrence Wong to visit Bangkok, Thailand (Nov 2024)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make his introductory visit to Bangkok, Thailand, on 28 November 2024, at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

During his visit, Prime Minister Wong will have a Royal Audience with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, and a meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn. Prime Minister Paetongtarn will also host Prime Minister Wong and his delegation to an Official Lunch.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the Acting Prime Minister.

