Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Visit to Shanghai, 28 November 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong met and was hosted to lunch by Secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai on 28 November 2024.

Senior Minister Lee and Secretary Chen affirmed the strong relations between Singapore and Shanghai, which is underpinned by close people-to-people ties. Secretary Chen updated Senior Minister Lee on the recent developments in Shanghai and the broader Yangtze River Delta region. They exchanged views on the opportunities and challenges in the region, and discussed ways to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between Singapore and Shanghai. Both leaders welcomed efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two cities under the Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council, including in areas such as financial services cooperation, technology and innovation, and the digital economy.

Senior Minister Lee also hosted a reception for overseas Singaporeans based in the Yangtze River Delta region, which comprises Shanghai municipality, Anhui province, Jiangsu province, and Zhejiang province.

Senior Minister Lee will return to Singapore tomorrow.

