PatchMaster Expands to Boise, Idaho with New Franchisee Michael Linderman

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , a leading provider of drywall repair services, announced today the addition of Michael Linderman as the new franchise owner serving Boise, Idaho, and surrounding communities. Linderman brings a distinctive combination of over 30 years of experience in the mental health field and a lifetime of hands-on construction experience, uniquely positioning him to lead a customer-focused and successful operation in the region.As a nationally published author and mental health professional, Linderman has honed skills such as exceptional problem-solving, empathy, and effective communication. These abilities, coupled with his extensive knowledge of drywall repair and general construction, will enable him to deliver superior service and foster meaningful client relationships.“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with PatchMaster and establish a business that delivers top-quality drywall repair services while making a positive impact in my community,” said Linderman. “My background in mental health and construction provides a strong foundation for creating a culture focused on excellence, trust, and teamwork.”Linderman’s PatchMaster franchise will serve Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Garden City, Eagle, New Plymouth, and Fruitland. A proud veteran of active military service, Linderman is committed to providing reliable and high-quality services while supporting the local economy through creating job opportunities.“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael into the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, PatchMaster. “His diverse expertise, coupled with his dedication to helping others, will undoubtedly drive his success as a franchise owner. We’re confident he will make a meaningful impact on the Boise community and beyond.”PatchMaster Boise is now open and ready to serve residential and commercial clients in the area. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Michael Linderman at (208) 994-5940 or visit patchmaster.com/boise About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

