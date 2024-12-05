Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of A Skilled Trades Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana to Call The Gori Law Firm about Compensation-Expect Better Results

"If your loved one is a former skilled trades worker in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a plumber, electrician, mechanic, machinist, welder or any other type of skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for what should be a very informative conversation about compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms when it comes to representing individuals who have developed mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have an office in downtown New Orleans.

The group says, "Skilled trades workers who were on the job before the mid-1980s were at significant risk for exposure to asbestos on the job. A skilled trades worker like a plumber, electrician, HVAC tech, mechanic, machinist or a welder might have had daily exposure to asbestos. A plumber, welder or electrician before the mid-1980s might have had extreme exposure to asbestos on a routine basis. For a person like this in Louisiana who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer the Gori Law Firm might be a game changer.

"If your loved one is a former skilled trades worker anywhere in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We have given the Gori Law Firm our endorsement for anyone with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

