US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation if Before 1983 They Worked at a Shipyard in Washington, California, Maine, Virginia or Connecticut

"If the person we have described sounds like your dad or husband, he now has lung cancer and his asbestos exposure in the navy took place before 1983, please give us a call at 866-714-6466." — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates for navy veterans who were exposed to asbestos in the navy before 1983 and who now have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. We want to emphasize our initiative is nationwide, and we want people like this to get compensated. What people like this and their family members do not realize is that exposure to asbestos can cause lung cancer. They are also typically unaware that the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too if while in the navy they had routine exposure to asbestos and they now have lung cancer.

"Many navy veterans were required to stay with their ship or submarine when it was assigned to a shipyard in Washington, California, Maine, Virginia or Connecticut for repairs, an overhaul or a retrofit. These types of navy veterans would have worked alongside the shipyard workers and prior to 1983 their exposure to asbestos might have been extreme. If this sounds like your husband or dad and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA-please call us. As we would like to discuss financial compensation for an individual like this might exceed $100,000.

"We also want to add we offer direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos exposure attorneys who have decades worth of experience assisting navy veterans who now have lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in the service prior to 1983. There is no group like us in the nation, and we are trying to make a difference for people who deserve the best possible compensation for their workplace exposure to asbestos.

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

