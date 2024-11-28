State Police Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Bel Air

Submit Release
(Harford County, Md.)  On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack directed a sobriety checkpoint in an effort to enhance public safety on Maryland roadways. 

The checkpoint was held on MD Rt. 22 (Churchville Road) near the Bynum Run Park, Bel Air, MD. The operation was conducted from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  Approximately 349 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint which was manned by Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack and JFK Highway Barrack, Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit, as well as the Bel Air and Aberdeen Police Departments. 

During the checkpoint, 6 motorists were stopped for additional field sobriety testing.  Of these, 4 were arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint was assisted by members of the State Highway Administration and witnessed by a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) 

The Maryland State Police remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of all drivers and passengers on our roads, especially during the holiday season. We encourage everyone to make responsible decisions and drive safely this holiday season. 

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.

 

