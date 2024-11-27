State Secretary Štucin in Astana on strengthening cooperation between Slovenia and Kazakhstan

SLOVENIA, November 27 - State Secretary Štucin and Deputy Foreign Minister Vassilenko reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening political dialogue and economic cooperation, and committed themselves to strengthening cooperation in a number of areas. They exchanged views on current foreign policy issues in the country, the Central Asian region, cooperation with the EU, the situation in Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, stressing the importance of effective multilateralism and respect for international law in addressing global and regional security.

As part of the consultations, State Secretary Štucin met with the Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Aleška Simkič, to discuss relations within the country, the security situation in the region, EU-Kazakhstan relations and cooperation within the United Nations Security Council.

The State Secretary also met with the Chief Manager of the Department of Higher and Postgraduate Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Rauza Mendaliyeva, who expressed an interest in cooperation between Slovenian and Kazakh universities and scientific institutions.

On the sidelines of the political consultations, he also met Slovenians and friends of Slovenia in Kazakhstan, as well as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Slovenia in Kazakhstan, Azamat Syrgabayev.