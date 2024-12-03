Bits In Glass Wins Appian Europe 2024 Industry Award for Insurance

The award celebrates BIG's groundbreaking work in the Reinsurance industry.

Bits In Glass Recognized for Excellence in Insurance Innovation with Appian Europe 2024 Industry Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG), a global boutique consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation, is honoured to announce its recognition as the Appian Europe 2024 Industry Award for Insurance winner . This prestigious accolade acknowledges BIG’s exceptional contributions to the Insurance sector through innovative low-code solutions.The award celebrates BIG's groundbreaking work in the Reinsurance industry, an often underserved sector. BIG's bespoke Underwriting Workbench solution , built on Appian, provides a centralised system to streamline underwriting processes, enhancing collaboration, transparency, and compliance. This has led to a 40% reduction in underwriting processing time and a 30% increase in operational efficiency, benefiting users across Europe and Asia-Pacific. This solution exemplifies BIG's commitment to empowering insurers with intelligent automation that drives measurable outcomes.“Our team is thrilled to receive the Appian Europe 2024 Industry Award for Insurance,” said Vivek Saluja, CEO of Bits In Glass UK division. “Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the Insurance & Reinsurance industry. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and the impact our solutions have made in reshaping the future of global Insurance. We are proud to be a part of this evolution and remain focused on driving further advancements that empower the industry.”The awards were officially announced on December 3, 2024, during the Appian Europe plenary session in London, UK.________________________About Bits In Glass (BIG)Bits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to adapt and navigate a rapidly changing hyper-automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a personalized, client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver impactful solutions globally. BIG designs, creates, and manages data and AI-driven processes tailored to solve each client’s unique business challenges so they can build digital agility into their future. For more information, visit http://www.bitsinglass.com

