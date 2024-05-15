Bits In Glass Announces Partnership with Ulysses Partners to Offer Comprehensive Financial Solutions
A Strategic Alliance to Help Financial Services Organizations Navigate Change and Maintain Regulatory ComplianceEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bits In Glass (BIG), a leading global technology firm known for being a trusted digital transformation consultancy, announced its latest partnership with Ulysses Partners, a leading financial services consulting firm with deep industry knowledge.
This partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, bolster control, and elevate the overall customer experience within the financial services landscape.
Leveraging Ulysses Partner’s insights and experience in innovation management, risk and compliance strategies, and fintech advisory, this strategic alliance will introduce solutions that enhance and streamline workflows while ensuring scalability with ease.
“We are thrilled to be working alongside Ulysses Partners," said David Hauser, CEO at Bits In Glass. “By combining their financial sector expertise alongside our technical excellence in digital transformation, we can offer clients customized strategies and seamless integration solutions.”
David Milligan, Principal at Ulysses Partners, adds, “We are excited to help banks and other financial institutions operationalize our strategic recommendations using Bits In Glass’s proven capabilities and expertise, especially low-code development platforms.”
The partners are excited to provide contextualized solutions for financial services organizations, helping them navigate change and maintain regulatory compliance while simultaneously improving their competitive advantage.
About Ulysses Partners:
Ulysses Partners is a results-focused specialist consulting firm with extensive experience and expertise in the financial services and technology sectors. Their team’s insight & hands-on approach enables growth and innovation. For more information, visit https://ulysses-partners.com/
About Bits In Glass:
Bits In Glass is an award-winning, global boutique digital transformation firm focused on business process automation, integration, and artificial intelligence. BIG designs, builds, and manages automation solutions that unlock the potential of people, processes, and data. For more information, visit http://www.bitsinglass.com/.
For further information:
Media Contact:
Lee Mainman, CMO
Bits In Glass
+1 780-306-5618
lee.mainman@bitsinglass.com