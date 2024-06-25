Bits In Glass Partners with Databricks, a Data + AI Company, to Drive Business Value
Helping customers build intelligent automation solutions to future-proof architectures, accelerate operations, and achieve faster results.
The modern enterprise needs reliable, sustainable, and scalable cloud infrastructure and a data intelligence platform that allows it to execute its business strategy...”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bits In Glass (BIG), a leading global technology firm known for being a trusted digital transformation consultancy serving Fortune 2000 clients, today announced it has partnered with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI).
— Celia Wanderley, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of AI at Bits In Glass
With over 20 years of experience in data engineering, Bits In Glass helps organizations execute intelligent automation by enhancing their data and process automation strategies with the power of AI. This partnership provides inherent value by addressing the need to help clients implement Gen AI more easily utilizing their proprietary data.
As a result of the partnership, BIG can help enterprise organizations future-proof their architectures, accelerate their operations, and achieve faster results than with traditional technologies.
Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by enabling everyone in an organization to use data and AI. It’s built on a lakehouse to provide an open, unified foundation for all data and governance, and is powered by a Data Intelligence Engine that understands the uniqueness of an organization’s data.
“We believe digital transformation starts with gaining access to data, builds momentum by achieving value-based successes, and culminates in end-to-end automation," said Wanderley. “Working with Databricks, we can help our clients harness the full potential of their data to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in today's data-driven world.”
About Bits In Glass:
Bits In Glass is an award-winning, global boutique digital transformation firm focused on business process automation, integration, data and artificial intelligence. BIG designs, builds and manages intelligent automation solutions that unlock the potential of people, processes, and data. For more information, visit http://www.bitsinglass.com.
For further information:
Lee Mainman, Chief Marketing Officer
Bits In Glass
+1 780-306-5618
lee.mainman@bitsinglass.com