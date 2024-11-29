astragon Entertainment takes over global physical distribution of Team 17 games portfolio

astragon

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- astragon Entertainment and Team17 Digital, today announce a global distribution partnership for the physical distribution of selected Team17 Digital products.

The collaboration began last year with the distribution of a collector's edition of the highly anticipated Blasphemous 2 and continued this year with the physical release of the survival horror game CONSCRIPT in a deluxe edition. The physical editions are designed to offer not only the best possible gaming experience with all available content, but also real haptic added value.

Two further releases are planned for December 2024 as part of the partnership. Firstly, the Worms Armageddon Anniversary Collector's Edition, which revives the cult title from 1999 - including the ‘Holy Hand Grenade’ as a badge among others. The release will be on December 12th, followed by the US on December 17th at a price point of $49.99 / £44,99 / 49,99€ (SRP). Secondly, a Complete Collector's Edition of the popular lovecraftian fishing hit DREDGE including all DLC content. The release date is set for December 17th at a price point of $99.99 / £89,99 / 99,99€ (SRP).

"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Team17 Digital within the group. By leveraging our extensive expertise in physical distribution and Team17 Digital's diverse and exciting portfolio, we are forging a robust distribution partnership. This collaboration enables us to reach new target audiences for the Team17 portfolio while delivering high-quality collector's editions that fans will cherish, says Julia Pfiffer, CEO at astragon Entertainment.

“Our collaboration with astragon has been wonderful and we are really impressed with their approach to physical distribution. This team up between astragon and Team17 Digital will strengthen our upcoming line-up, whilst using our partnership to widen the audience of Team17's portfolio and offer existing and new fans the best quality editions for their collections, covering a variety of genres and all platforms”, says Ann Hurley, General Manager at Team17 Digital.

astragon Entertainment is a publisher and developer of well-known simulation brands such as Construction Simulator, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, Bus Simulator and Firefighting Simulator. The company also distributes physical versions of various games from partners around the world.

Team17 Digital is a developer and video game label for global partners with a focus on high-quality indie games. The product portfolio comprises over 120 titles, including well-known brands such as Worms, The Escapists and Golf With Your Friends, as well as partner franchises such as Blasphemous and Overcooked!

