Royalton Barracks / Grand Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/30/24 at 0921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shute Rd Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Mitchell Beland
AGE: 66 Y/O
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Michelle Nilsson
AGE: 58 Y/O
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/30/2024 at approximately 0921 Hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a call from the victim regarding a large landscaping rock that was taken from her property. It was reported Beland took the landscaping rock off her property with an excavator a few days prior to the complaint.
With investigation, Troopers at the Royalton barracks determined Beland did go onto Nilssons property with an excavator and take one of her landscaping rocks. The rocks estimated value was between $1,000 and $1,600 for just the rock according to multiple landscaping companies.
Beland came into the Royalton Barracks on 11/27/2024 and was processed for the crime of Grand Larceny. He was cited and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 @0830 hours
COURT: Woodstock
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
