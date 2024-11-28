Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B2005403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

  

DATE/TIME: 10/30/24 at 0921 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shute Rd Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Mitchell Beland

AGE: 66 Y/O

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: Michelle Nilsson

AGE: 58 Y/O

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

                                                                                                                                        

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/30/2024 at approximately 0921 Hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a call from the victim regarding a large landscaping rock that was taken from her property. It was reported Beland took the landscaping rock off her property with an excavator a few days prior to the complaint.

 

With investigation, Troopers at the Royalton barracks determined Beland did go onto Nilssons property with an excavator and take one of her landscaping rocks. The rocks estimated value was between $1,000 and $1,600 for just the rock according to multiple landscaping companies.

Beland came into the Royalton Barracks on 11/27/2024 and was processed for the crime of Grand Larceny. He was cited and released.  

 

Mugshot: Attached

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 @0830 hours

 

COURT: Woodstock

 

LODGED: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

