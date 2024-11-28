Swedish and Polish Prime Ministers to hold joint press conference

SWEDEN, November 28 - Press release Published 28 November 2024

Today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are holding bilateral talks at Harpsund. At 14.00, they will sign a new strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland and then hold a joint press conference.

