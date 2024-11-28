Submit Release
New Strategic Partnership between Sweden and Poland

SWEDEN, November 28 - Published

Today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met to sign a new strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland. This partnership includes the two countries strengthening their cooperation within security and defence, innovation and competitiveness.

“Closer cooperation on security and defence in a broad sense is the foundation of the renewed strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland. We intent to work jointly to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea region and address the threat that Russia presents,” says Mr Kristersson. 

During the day, Mr Kristersson and Mr Tusk have held bilateral talks on topics such as the EU agenda ahead of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2025 and current security issues, including continued support to Ukraine. Business representatives took part in discussions on strengthening European competitiveness, including with regard to the defence industry and the green and digital transition. 

After the signing of the Strategic Partnership, Mr Kristersson and Mr Tusk are holding a joint press conference from Harpsund that can be followed live on government.se.

Mr Tusk was invited as a guest within the framework of the Nordic-Baltic Summit at Harpsund on 27–28 November. 

