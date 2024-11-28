Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launches National Skills Fund Disabilities Programme Phase I 2024/25, 29 Nov

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing hosted by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, to officially launch the National Skills Fund (NSF) Disabilities Programme Phase I 2024/25.

This transformative initiative, with a budget of R657 million, seeks to empower 10,211 persons with disabilities across South Africa through tailored training programmes, stipends, and specialised tools.

The Minister has also invited the Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Minister of Social Development, Sisi Tolashe who will contribute to the programme's launch and highlight the collaborative efforts to advance disability inclusion in South Africa.

This milestone initiative is deeply rooted in legislative and developmental frameworks such as the Skills Development Act (1998), the National Development Plan 2030, and South Africa's commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). The Equality Clause (Section 9) of the Constitution further underscores the mandate to dismantle barriers, prevent discrimination, and ensure that persons with disabilities have equal access to opportunities.

The launch coincides with Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) 2024, celebrated under the theme:

“Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy: Creating a Disability-Inclusive Society for a Better Quality of Life and Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”

As we mark this momentous month, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a nation where equality and empowerment are not mere ideals but a tangible reality for all South Africans. Together, we can advance a disability-inclusive society that upholds the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

Please find event details below:

Date: 29 November 2024

Time: 9h30

Venue: Blind SA: 5 Fuchs Street, Alrode, Alberton.

